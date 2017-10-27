“The Making of Mila: Creating a Quality Animated Film via the World Wide Web” presentation will share with the filmmaking community what a group of 350 artists from more than 35 countries learned while working on the project. Cinzia Angelini (Director) and Valerio Oss (VFX Supervisor) will discuss their experiences, challenges, tips and tricks on both the creative and production side of working on Mila and how a high quality animated film is developed and produced via the world wide web. Other topics of discussion will be: The Director’s motivation for choosing such a controversial topic as War; using animation and the journey it has taken to make it a reality; the artistic development, animation and technical challenges of working with a remote pipeline with 350 artists from more than 35 countries.